How we learn the 3 R's

How we learn the 3 R's

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Anjolee Whittle, a seventh-grader at Grand Mesa Middle School, describes the benefits she has received from performance-based learning during a Thursday night panel discussion on the educational system at the Avalon Theatre. Mesa County School District 51 Superintendent Steve Schultz addresses the audience of about 200 on Thursday night during a forum on performance-based learning at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Grand Junction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan 13 Robert Wright 1
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan 2 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan 2 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec '16 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC