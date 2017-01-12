How we learn the 3 R's
Anjolee Whittle, a seventh-grader at Grand Mesa Middle School, describes the benefits she has received from performance-based learning during a Thursday night panel discussion on the educational system at the Avalon Theatre. Mesa County School District 51 Superintendent Steve Schultz addresses the audience of about 200 on Thursday night during a forum on performance-based learning at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Grand Junction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC