Holzer hearings may take a month
Testimony in a set of hearings for teen and accused killer Austin Holzer might stretch into early February, despite earlier expectations that they would conclude today. Holzer, accused in the shooting death of Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Geer in February, is currently in the midst of a "reverse transfer" hearing, where his attorneys are asking for Mesa County District Judge Richard Gurley to reverse an earlier decision to try him as an adult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC