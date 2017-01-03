Holzer hearings may take a month

Holzer hearings may take a month

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Testimony in a set of hearings for teen and accused killer Austin Holzer might stretch into early February, despite earlier expectations that they would conclude today. Holzer, accused in the shooting death of Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Geer in February, is currently in the midst of a "reverse transfer" hearing, where his attorneys are asking for Mesa County District Judge Richard Gurley to reverse an earlier decision to try him as an adult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan 2 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan 2 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec '16 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mesa County was issued at January 09 at 12:14AM MST

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC