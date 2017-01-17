Hitch in bike-route planning stalls series of Palisade Plunge meetings
Local recreational advocates and entities are planning a 6,000-foot, 34-mile mountain biking trail that drops from the top of Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade. The change came after a Monday night workshop of the Grand Junction City Council, when councilors asked trail organizers to confer with owners of a cattle operation who lease land that's part of city-owned property on Grand Mesa.
