Health and Wellness briefs: Jan. 31, 2017
Mountain West Dermatology & Aesthetics announced that Jana Sisson will join the aesthetic team of the Grand Junction-based dermatology practice alongside Dr. Amy Paul and Erin K. Larson, CLS. Sisson is a licensed medical aesthetician and skin care specialist with more than 10 years of medical office experience in laser, dermatology and plastic surgery.
