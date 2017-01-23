Health and Wellness briefs: Jan. 24, 2017
Grand Valley Foot and Ankle Center is sponsoring a free clinic day for people experiencing foot and ankle issues. Patients will have the opportunity to meet Laura Wetstine, DPM, learn more about Grand Valley Foot and Ankle Center, and get a potential diagnosis and treatment options for their ailment.
