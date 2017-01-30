Guilty plea entered in girl's death
The second Grand Junction woman to take responsibility for battering to death a toddler last year has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. Rebekah Joy Wallin, 32, appeared in Mesa County district court Thursday morning to plead guilty for her role in the brutal March slaying of 3-year-old Bethannie Rochelle Johnson, whose aunt was Wallin's live-in girlfriend at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC