Guilty plea entered in girl's death

The second Grand Junction woman to take responsibility for battering to death a toddler last year has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. Rebekah Joy Wallin, 32, appeared in Mesa County district court Thursday morning to plead guilty for her role in the brutal March slaying of 3-year-old Bethannie Rochelle Johnson, whose aunt was Wallin's live-in girlfriend at the time.

