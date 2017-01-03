Grand Junction postal carrier gets pr...

Grand Junction postal carrier gets probation for stealing gift cards from mail

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A federal judge sentenced a former Grand Junction postal carrier to one year of probation on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing the U.S. mail after the 42-year-old woman stole envelopes containing gift cards and used them to buy Christmas presents for her five children. Chief Judge Marcia Krieger also sentenced Kara Leigh Neff to serve 100 hours of community service during a hearing Tuesday in Grand Junction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Mon xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Mon Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec 6 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,950 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC