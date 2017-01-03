Grand Junction postal carrier gets probation for stealing gift cards from mail

A federal judge sentenced a former Grand Junction postal carrier to one year of probation on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing the U.S. mail after the 42-year-old woman stole envelopes containing gift cards and used them to buy Christmas presents for her five children. Chief Judge Marcia Krieger also sentenced Kara Leigh Neff to serve 100 hours of community service during a hearing Tuesday in Grand Junction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.