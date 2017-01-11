GJ attorney Grattan to become county judge
A Grand Junction attorney who has specialized in business law will be sworn in this month as a Mesa County judge. Michael Grattan III, a finalist for two other places on the bench, was selected by Gov. John Hickenlooper to replace Gretchen Larson, who Hickenlooper appointed as a district judge.
