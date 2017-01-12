Former Junction woman is targeted by fake social news
Doris Truong remembers one of the first times she was mistaken for being the same as others with Asian heritage. She was attending kindergarten in Grand Junction, and the teacher asked her to explain what was going on to Asian classmates who didn't speak English.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC