Father, 22, accused of causing infant...

Father, 22, accused of causing infant's acute 'brain bleeds'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A 22-year-old man who police believe abused his infant son, leaving him with multiple brain injuries, has been arrested. Clayton William Shubert was arrested Tuesday, nearly five months after the 4-month-old child was hospitalized after being found not breathing in a room at Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend 18 hr Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Fri missing my family 1
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan 13 Robert Wright 1
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan 2 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan 2 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,597 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC