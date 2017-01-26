Father, 22, accused of causing infant's acute 'brain bleeds'
A 22-year-old man who police believe abused his infant son, leaving him with multiple brain injuries, has been arrested. Clayton William Shubert was arrested Tuesday, nearly five months after the 4-month-old child was hospitalized after being found not breathing in a room at Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|18 hr
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Fri
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC