A storm expected to drop up to 3 feet of snow in the high country will create a tough drive for mountain motorists Interstate 70 has been closed in both directions in Eagle County on Monday morning after a loaded tanker truck rolled over between Gypsum and Dostero, spilling 2,000 gallons of fuel. The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District says the interstate could be closed between the towns for up to eight hours and the Colorado Department of Transportation says it is possible the route won't reopen until mid-afternoon.
