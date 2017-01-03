Everyone having an ice time?

A rare ice storm brought the Grand Valley to a sliding halt on Monday morning, resulting in drivers stranded on Interstate 70 for hours, car accidents, flight cancellations, delays and closures for schools and businesses. For the first time ever, the National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for Grand Junction and the I-70 corridor from Utah to Rifle, after more than a quarter of an inch of ice accumulated in sheets across the valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.