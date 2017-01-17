Eight years for drug sale to teenager
A Grand Junction woman convicted last month of selling methamphetamine to her then 15-year-old stepbrother has been sentenced to eight years in prison, the minimum sentence. Justine Murphy, 36, pleaded not guilty to felony drug distribution charges after the boy admitted to investigators and a school counselor at Mount Garfield Middle School last January that he had injected and smoked meth at his stepsister's house, earlier reports said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC