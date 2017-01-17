Eight years for drug sale to teenager

A Grand Junction woman convicted last month of selling methamphetamine to her then 15-year-old stepbrother has been sentenced to eight years in prison, the minimum sentence. Justine Murphy, 36, pleaded not guilty to felony drug distribution charges after the boy admitted to investigators and a school counselor at Mount Garfield Middle School last January that he had injected and smoked meth at his stepsister's house, earlier reports said.

