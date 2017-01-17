Dog dies after being shot with a BB gun

A small dog was found dead Sunday outside its Orchard Mesa home, apparently from a head wound caused by a close-range shot from a BB gun. The owner of the dog - a 6-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Gideon - found it "covered in blood and in the last stages of life" near a gate to the residence in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue, according to a police report.

