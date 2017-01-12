Developer pitches housing, retail for former White Hall, R-5
Jeremy Nelson, president of REgeneration Development Strategies, describes his vision for two longtime problematic parcels, the old R5 High School and the burned out White Hall, in downtown Grand Junction. The mixed-use developments will be public-private deals between REgeneration and the Downtown Development Authority.
