Death Notices, Jan. 31, 2017
Survivors include one son, Gary of Phippsburg; one daughter, Janice Thompson of Walden; one sister, Ardys Brookshire of Montrose; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Assembly of God in Delta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC