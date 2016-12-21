Death notices, Jan. 3, 2017

Death notices, Jan. 3, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Gardner Blue of Fairfax, Virginia, and Mary Gardner Cantley of Grand Junction; one sister, Kelda Stephens of Knightstown, Indiana; and two grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; three sons, Randy, Calvin and Jerry; three daughters, Sharon, Christy and Bonnie; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) 9 hr xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation 14 hr Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec 6 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Mesa County was issued at January 02 at 11:24PM MST

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,615 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,255

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC