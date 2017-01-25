Death notices, Jan. 26, 2017
She is survived by a son Terry of Grand Junction; a daughter, Janet Tezak of Grand Junction; a brother, Quinton Deweese of Grand Junction; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clifton Assembly of God Church, followed by a service at 2 p.m. Survivors include his wife, Betty; four sons, Jerry, Melvin, Terry and David; three daughters, Jeanie Martin, Debbie Martin and Martha Rouse; one brother, Bill; three sisters, Benadene Peters, Barbara Ann Wersig and Kathy Caruthers; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC