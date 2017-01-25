Death notices, Jan. 26, 2017

She is survived by a son Terry of Grand Junction; a daughter, Janet Tezak of Grand Junction; a brother, Quinton Deweese of Grand Junction; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clifton Assembly of God Church, followed by a service at 2 p.m. Survivors include his wife, Betty; four sons, Jerry, Melvin, Terry and David; three daughters, Jeanie Martin, Debbie Martin and Martha Rouse; one brother, Bill; three sisters, Benadene Peters, Barbara Ann Wersig and Kathy Caruthers; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.