Death notices, Jan. 18, 2017

Survivors include his wife, Evangelina; three sons, Danny G., Victor and Alejandro; two daughters, Ofelia Valdez and Sally Lopez; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.