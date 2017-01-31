Death notices, Feb. 1, 2017

Death notices, Feb. 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include one son, Rodger Mackendrick of Licking, Missouri; one daughter, Ronda Bowen of Grand Junction; two brothers, Donald Whitmer of Denver, and Leslie Whitmer of Illinois; four sisters, Dorothy Hofstatter, Lois Miller and Loretta Bowald, all of Illinois, and Mildred Groom of Denver; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Survivors include two daughters, Deidra B. Stockdale of Cortez, and Lori D. Weaver of Grand Junction; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Jan 28 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan 27 missing my family 1
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan 13 Robert Wright 1
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan 2 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan 2 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,847 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC