Deadline nears for council contenders
Candidates have a 5 p.m. Jan. 23 deadline to return packets to Grand Junction's city clerk's office, 250 N. Fifth St. Potential candidates must have lived in the district they are running for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election. They must be more than 18, and be a registered voter in Grand Junction.
