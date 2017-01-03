De-icing products no match for slick roads

Drivers navigate an icy Belford Avenue on Monday morning after a storm with freezing rain covered the Grand Valley in a quarter-inch coating of ice. Snow-packed roads that residents had been driving on for days since last week's storm transformed into ice-skating rinks on the floor of the valley about 6 a.m. Darren Starr, street systems manager for the city of Grand Junction, said as people headed out at about 7 a.m., "all hell broke loose."

