County auditor asked to look into budget decisions
All three commissioners said they had raised issues about the use of the capital fund in separate conversations with auditors from CSD, the Grand Junction accounting firm. The commission on Monday unanimously approved extending the contract with CSD for $81,500 for a year, but not before one resident questioned how CSD has performed so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC