Conflicting reports given in boy's stabbing

No arrests have been made after a teenage boy hospitalized Monday after being stabbed in the shoulder near Grand Junction High School told police several conflicting accounts about who attacked him, a police report said. The boy - who was reported as 15 years old during initial police radio traffic, but whose age was not published in the report - had a shallow, non-life-threatening injury to his shoulder after the stabbing in the alley behind the The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. on Monday afternoon.

