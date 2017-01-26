Community shares views on immigration
What do a fruit grower, a high school student, a mayor, a teacher and a college student have in common? Nearly 100 people attended a panel discussion about immigration at the Mesa County Central Library on Saturday, and five Grand Valley residents spanning several decades talked about their experiences living in - and sometimes feeling separated from - their local community. For a few of them, like Grand Junction Mayor Phyllis Norris and longtime Palisade fruit grower Bruce Talbott, immigration dates back hundreds of years, to when their ancestors first arrived in the American colonies.
