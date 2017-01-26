Community needs to get past low self-esteem to flourish

We arrived in Grand Junction in 2010, just as St. Mary's Hospital was finishing The Century Project - a $276 million, 12-story, 434,000 square-foot renovation and addition. The hospital, started by the Sisters of Charity in 1896 with 10 beds, was now a state-of-the-art facility that would truly be the envy of any city of our size.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.