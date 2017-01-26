Community needs to get past low self-...

Community needs to get past low self-esteem to flourish

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

We arrived in Grand Junction in 2010, just as St. Mary's Hospital was finishing The Century Project - a $276 million, 12-story, 434,000 square-foot renovation and addition. The hospital, started by the Sisters of Charity in 1896 with 10 beds, was now a state-of-the-art facility that would truly be the envy of any city of our size.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Sat Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Fri missing my family 1
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan 13 Robert Wright 1
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan 2 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan 2 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC