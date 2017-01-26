Community needs to get past low self-esteem to flourish
We arrived in Grand Junction in 2010, just as St. Mary's Hospital was finishing The Century Project - a $276 million, 12-story, 434,000 square-foot renovation and addition. The hospital, started by the Sisters of Charity in 1896 with 10 beds, was now a state-of-the-art facility that would truly be the envy of any city of our size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Sat
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Fri
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC