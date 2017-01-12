CareerWise Colorado and UnitedHealthcare to Launch Apprenticeship Program in Mesa County
UnitedHealthcare will fund a Mesa County-based program manager position for the next two years to enhance CareerWise's efforts in the greater Grand Junction area. The program manager's role is to work with local CareerWise Colorado partners to develop, launch and manage apprenticeship opportunities for working-age high-school students in Mesa County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
