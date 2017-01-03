Blotter, Jan. 4, 2017
A 47-year-old man accused of beating a woman so severely that her face was swollen "to the extent it was impeding her speech" by the time police arrived Monday faces a felony assault charge, according to police and court records. Ruben Najera was taken into custody at El Rio Rancho Motel, 730 S. U.S. Highway 50, after a Grand Junction police officer found the 42-year-old victim with one eye completely closed as a result of swelling, bruises along her neck and face and injuries that were consistent with her story that Najera placed her in a chokehold, an affidavit for Najera's arrest said.
