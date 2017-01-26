Blotter: Jan. 27, 2017

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is reaching out to the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing last month from A Robin's Nest of Antiques & Treasures, 602 Main St. in Grand Junction. Security cameras captured an image of the suspect, who is believed to be white, in his early 30s, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a thin build and a dark moustache or goatee.

