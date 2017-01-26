Blotter: Jan. 27, 2017
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is reaching out to the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing last month from A Robin's Nest of Antiques & Treasures, 602 Main St. in Grand Junction. Security cameras captured an image of the suspect, who is believed to be white, in his early 30s, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a thin build and a dark moustache or goatee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|18 hr
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Fri
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC