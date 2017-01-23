Blotter, Jan. 25, 2017

A 23-year-old Grand Junction man was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years probation after pleading to reduced charges that he committed unlawful acts with a 4-year-old girl. Casey Martin, who was originally accused of touching the child inappropriately, pleaded guilty to promotion of obscenity to a minor, a felony, and indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.

