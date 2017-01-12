Blotter: Jan. 14, 2016
Police responded to a report that a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, driving a dark Ford Thunderbird, pointed a gun at another driver after driving strangely about 2 a.m. Monday in Grand Junction, according to a report. The other driver told police that he was driving east on Unaweep Avenue on his way to Walmart, 2881 North Ave., when he got behind the Thunderbird at about Lynwood Street.
