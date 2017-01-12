Blotter, Jan. 13, 2017

A 17-year-old Grand Junction boy was victimized by an online extortionist who obtained graphic images of him and demanded money in exchange for not showing them to his family and friends on Instagram, according to a police report. The boy reported to police Jan. 6 that a day earlier, at about 11 a.m., he was contacted on Instagram by the suspected extortionist, whose name and gender weren't released because the police investigation is ongoing.

