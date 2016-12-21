Blotter, Jan. 1, 2017
A 52-year-old man received a public indecency ticket Thursday afternoon after a Mesa County sheriff's deputy spotted him with his bare buttocks fully exposed and pushed against the windshield of the car he was a passenger in on 29 1/2 and F roads, according to a case report. Tommy Wayne Blake, of Grand Junction, gave the deputy various explanations, including that he planned to change pants at his next destination and that he dropped his hat through the sunroof and, while trying to grab the hat, his pants "must have pulled down a bit," the report said.
