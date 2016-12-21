Blotter, Jan. 1, 2017

Blotter, Jan. 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A 52-year-old man received a public indecency ticket Thursday afternoon after a Mesa County sheriff's deputy spotted him with his bare buttocks fully exposed and pushed against the windshield of the car he was a passenger in on 29 1/2 and F roads, according to a case report. Tommy Wayne Blake, of Grand Junction, gave the deputy various explanations, including that he planned to change pants at his next destination and that he dropped his hat through the sunroof and, while trying to grab the hat, his pants "must have pulled down a bit," the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Dec 13 Colorado 1
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec 6 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
Indian Propuganda on Youtube Oct '16 Anonymous434 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC