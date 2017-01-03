Biz Buzz: Jan. 5, 2017

Biz Buzz: Jan. 5, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The smoky slabs at Rib City Grill , 2830 North Ave., are back in front of the restaurant's carnivorous customers, after a grand re-opening last week following a monthlong closure for a full rehabilitation of the place. General manager Garrett Roedder was fired up on Wednesday - during what the restaurant calls "quarter beer day" - touting the restaurant's recent huge grand re-opening weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan 2 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan 2 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec 6 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Watch for Mesa County was issued at January 04 at 7:06AM MST

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC