Biz Buzz: Jan. 5, 2017
The smoky slabs at Rib City Grill , 2830 North Ave., are back in front of the restaurant's carnivorous customers, after a grand re-opening last week following a monthlong closure for a full rehabilitation of the place. General manager Garrett Roedder was fired up on Wednesday - during what the restaurant calls "quarter beer day" - touting the restaurant's recent huge grand re-opening weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC