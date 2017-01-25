Biz Buzz: Jan. 26, 2017
It's the time of year when people are busy collecting their W2s and other critical tax documents, prepping to file their personal income tax returns as early as possible. According to the Internal Revenue Service , more than 70 percent of filers will be getting a refund this year.
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
