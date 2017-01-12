Biz Buzz, Jan. 15, 2017
Caf Sol is going to be expanding its offerings soon and serving breakfast, in addition to its homemade soups, salads and sandwiches. The restaurant, located at 420 Main St., will close for a few days next month for a minor remodel, which will expand the kitchen to allow staff to prepare breakfast.
