Biz Buzz: Jan. 1, 2017

The building that has housed Bassett Home Furnishings , 325 W. Gunnison Ave., for more than a decade is getting a major face-lift, but the custom furniture retailer is still open for business through the major renovation project. Driving by the outside of the building - with stretched swaths of construction plastic and temporary walls of scaffolding - it would be hard to tell it's business as usual inside at the furniture design studio.

