Aunt pleads guilty to fatally beating 3-year-old girl

A Grand Junction woman accused in the brutal beating death of her 3-year-old niece last year pleaded guilty this morning to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. Shanna Lorane Gossett, 30, was originally charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment in the death of her sister's daughter, Bethannie Rochelle Johnson.

