2 jailed in suspected meth bust
Two San Diego men were jailed Wednesday night, after law enforcement allegedly found close to 10 pounds of packaged methamphetamine in the car they were riding in along Interstate 70. A Grand Junction police officer pulled over a car being driven by Daniel Matousek, 22, on suspicion of speeding and having a broken tail light. His passenger was Jonathon Mefford, 19. The officer noted in a report that parts of Matousek's story about why the two were traveling in Colorado didn't add up, but as he was writing up a warning Matousek allegedly consented to a search.
