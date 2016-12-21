Woman guilty of sex assault on young boy
A 35-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges after accusations that she sexually assaulted a young boy when he was between the ages of 7 and 9. Ranada Jo Tate-Wood-Balletta audibly cried as she entered guilty pleas to a single felony count each of sexual assault on a child and contributing to delinquency Friday before Mesa County District Judge Thomas Deister. Tate-Wood-Balletta, who is represented by Public Defender Scott Troxell, was originally charged with 15 other counts as well, Deister said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Mon
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC