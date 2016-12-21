Woman guilty of sex assault on young boy

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A 35-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges after accusations that she sexually assaulted a young boy when he was between the ages of 7 and 9. Ranada Jo Tate-Wood-Balletta audibly cried as she entered guilty pleas to a single felony count each of sexual assault on a child and contributing to delinquency Friday before Mesa County District Judge Thomas Deister. Tate-Wood-Balletta, who is represented by Public Defender Scott Troxell, was originally charged with 15 other counts as well, Deister said.

