Vet Affairs Pay Bad Boss $85,000 To Quit, Then Re-Hire Him Anyway
Department of Veterans Affairs managers wanted to fire a hospital director for misconduct, but wound up paying him $85,000 instead to resign "from federal service voluntarily, completely and irrevocably" - then hired him back anyway, but let him keep the money. Terry Atienza was the chief executive officer of the VA's Grand Junction, Colo., hospital from 2009 until 2013, when he was targeted for removal after being chronically absent.
