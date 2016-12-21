Trooper replaces family's totaled tree

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Patrick Rice delivered a new Christmas tree to Delean Hall's family in Fruita, after some members of the family were injured in a rollover crash Dec. 11 on Interstate 70. They were traveling home from Grand Mesa with a freshly cut tree when the crash occurred. That first tree was destroyed, with one side of it sheared off and the top broken.

