Third suspect arrested in deadly shooting
A third person has been arrested on a warrant in connection with the fatal shooting of a pregnant 25-year-old Grand Junction woman last month. Jordan Shaw, 26, of Grand Junction was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant, which is a felony, and theft, a misdemeanor, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
