Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder
The man accused of the stabbing death of 20-year-old Caleb Fettig on Dec. 5 has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and third-degree assault. Terrence Eugene Richardson, 21, was arrested Nov. 7, two days after Fettig's body was found by a passer-by near 2837 North Ave. at the A&W Mobile Home Park in the middle of the day.
