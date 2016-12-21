Strange but True Election Stories of 2016
Many of the issues that dominated local headlines in 2015, including homelessness, the rising cost of housing and a steady influx of transplants, continued to be hot topics this year. But from an unpredictable, insane election to the media frenzy over the twentieth anniversary of JonBent Ramsey's death, 2016 threw out plenty of curveballs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Dec 13
|Colorado
|1
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Indian Propuganda on Youtube
|Oct '16
|Anonymous434
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC