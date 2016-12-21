Steady sales progress, consistent activity bode well for 2017

Infrastructure construction is underway at the Peaks at Redlands Mesa, a luxury townhome development off Ridges Blvd. According to Vona Murphy with Murphy and Associates, the listing agent for the project, the builder hopes to have a few finished units by summer 2017. Porter Homes is finding success at The Ledges at Redlands Mesa, a neighborhood on the east side of the golf course community that overlooks the Lunch Loops area.

