Steady sales progress, consistent activity bode well for 2017
Infrastructure construction is underway at the Peaks at Redlands Mesa, a luxury townhome development off Ridges Blvd. According to Vona Murphy with Murphy and Associates, the listing agent for the project, the builder hopes to have a few finished units by summer 2017. Porter Homes is finding success at The Ledges at Redlands Mesa, a neighborhood on the east side of the golf course community that overlooks the Lunch Loops area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Dec 13
|Colorado
|1
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Indian Propuganda on Youtube
|Oct '16
|Anonymous434
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC