Retrial in murder drawing to a close
The retrial of Lester Ralph Jones for the 2007 murder of Grand Junction call girl Paige Birgfeld is nearing a close. Attorneys for the prosecution and defense made closing arguments until nearly 9 p.m. Wednesday, each displaying a sharp contrast in how the two sides interpret the evidence in the case.
