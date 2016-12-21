Records: Suspect admitted to slaying
The day after 20-year-old Caleb Fettig was stabbed to death on the edge of a Grand Junction trailer park Dec. 5, his accused killer confessed the murder to several people who later described the confession to police, according to recently unsealed police records. Terrence "T.J." Eugene Richardson, 21, was arrested Dec. 9 and has since been charged with first-degree murder among other counts.
