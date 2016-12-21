PHOTOS: 2016 Pictures of the Year from The Denver Post
A young Sioux rides his appaloosa horse in the snow near Oceti Sakowin camp at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4, 2016 in Cannon Ball North Dakota, Colorado. Matt Black Eagle Man, middle, a member of the Long Plain First Nation, chats with friends outside of his teepee at Oceti Sakowin Camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 1, 2016 outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Dec 13
|Colorado
|1
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov 26
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Indian Propuganda on Youtube
|Oct '16
|Anonymous434
|1
