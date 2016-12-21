PHOTOS: 2016 Pictures of the Year from The Denver Post

A young Sioux rides his appaloosa horse in the snow near Oceti Sakowin camp at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4, 2016 in Cannon Ball North Dakota, Colorado. Matt Black Eagle Man, middle, a member of the Long Plain First Nation, chats with friends outside of his teepee at Oceti Sakowin Camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 1, 2016 outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.