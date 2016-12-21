Officials take first steps to open shooting range near Cameo
Shooters will soon be able to take aim at Palisade's new Cameo shooting range in De Beque Canyon while planning continues for the development of a top-line range. By setting up some shooting benches on the site, officials hope to discourage random shooting as town and state officials move ahead with plans for a "First Shot" dedication this spring, Town Administrator Rich Sales said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Dec 13
|Colorado
|1
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov 26
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Indian Propuganda on Youtube
|Oct '16
|Anonymous434
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC